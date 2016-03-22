微軟黑名單申訴方法(550 SC-001)
今天使用公司的郵件伺服器發送信件給客戶，結果被退信，退信內容如下：
This is a return mail sent by system automatically, please do not reply this mail.
Your mail can not be delivered successfully due to the reason below:
Response Message :
To: abc@hotmail.com
Subject: 550 SC-001
Remote host: 65.55.37.104
Detail: 550 SC-001 (COL004-MC3F35) Unfortunately, messages from ***.***.***.*** weren't sent. Please contact your Internet service provider since part of their network is on our block list. You can also refer your provider to http://mail.live.com/mail/troubleshooting.aspx#errors.
1.將退信內容轉寄至delist@messaging.microsoft.com
2.郵件內文前端補上以下範例：
Please Help me out to solve the below issue.
My Below IP Address are showing Blacklisted on belowdns address IP Address:IP *** . *** .*** .*** . Please Help me and remove my ipfrom black list
Thank you!
3.將上述***.***.***.***替換成您的外部IP再寄出等候消息，一般來說約10分鐘內會有郵件回覆，以下是收到回覆的內容：
Hello ,
Thank you for your delisting request SRX1332393068ID. Your ticket was received on (Mar 22 2016 07:57 AM UTC) and will be responded to within 24 hours.
Our team will investigate the address that you have requested to be removed from our blocklist. If for any reason we are not able to remove your address, one of our technical support representatives will respond to you with additional information.
Regards,
Technical Support
最後，等待24小時進行審核，如果沒有任何意外就會將IP從黑名單當中移除。